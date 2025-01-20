Deadlock expected as govt rejects PTI’s demand for May 9 judicial commission

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided not to form a judicial commission on the May 9 incident, as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded, potentially creating a deadlock in negotiations between the government and the PTI.

According to sources, the government’s negotiation committee has prepared a response to PTI’s demands. The ruling party has indicated it will not establish a judicial commission regarding May 9, following advice from its legal team against doing so.

Sources say the ruling coalition believes a judicial commission cannot be formed on cases already under court proceedings. Judicial commissions are only established for matters not being discussed in court. Challans for the May 9 events have already been presented in courts, there are no political prisoners regarding May 9, said the sources.

The written response reportedly states that details of missing persons and detainees from Nov 26 must be provided. Without names and details, no steps can be taken for their release.

The government committee is expected to submit its written response to the National Assembly speaker within a few days. After receiving the government’s reply, the NA speaker will decide on holding the fourth round of talks.

During the third meeting between the government and PTI committees, the PTI submitted written demands. These included forming a judicial commission on the May 9 and Nov 26 incidents, as well as releasing Imran Khan and other party leaders and workers.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader and Senator Irfan Siddiqui denied reports claiming that the government prepared a stance on PTI’s charter of demands.

The parties within the government’s committee are consulting their leadership for guidance, and it may take another week to finalize the response, he added.