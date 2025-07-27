Deadly Clash in Tirah Valley: Protesters Fired Upon, Casualties Reported

Monitoring Desk

Washington DC: On July 27, 2025, a tragic incident unfolded in Pakistan’s Tirah Valley, Khyber District, as security forces allegedly opened fire on civilians protesting the resettlement of Taliban militants in their region. According to local sources and lawmakers, the clash resulted in at least three deaths and up to 16 injuries, sparking outrage across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and raising questions about the military’s response to peaceful demonstrations.

The protesters, primarily local tribesmen, had gathered to voice their opposition to the presence of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, who have long plagued the valley with violence. Residents accused the government of failing to curb the militants’ influence, with some claiming the military was complicit in their resettlement. Tensions escalated when security forces reportedly used live ammunition and shells to disperse the crowd, turning a peaceful rally into a deadly confrontation.

Local lawmakers, including MNA Iqbal Afridi and MPA Abdul Ghani Afridi, condemned the firing, calling for accountability and justice. Social media posts from the region expressed widespread anger, with many questioning why the military targeted unarmed civilians demanding peace. “Who gave the order to shoot?” one resident posted online, reflecting the growing distrust between locals and security forces.

The incident follows a history of unrest in Tirah Valley, where military operations have targeted TTP and other militant groups. Since December 14, security forces have reported killing 22 terrorists in intelligence-based operations, but locals argue these efforts have done little to restore safety. The provincial government has yet to release an official statement, while residents demand an investigation into the firing and compensation for the victims’ families.

As tensions soar, the incident underscores the fragile security situation in Tirah Valley and the urgent need for dialogue to prevent further bloodshed.