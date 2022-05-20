Deadly Fresno police shooting under investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (AP): Fresno police killed an armed man they said charged at them Thursday and authorities opened fire in a second Fresno shooting involving a fleeing robbery suspect who rammed patrol cars, authorities said.

A third officer-involved shooting was reported Thursday night in San Francisco but it wasn’t immediately announced whether anyone was injured.

The first shooting occurred sometime after 11:20 a.m. after members of a man’s family called 911 to report that he was at their Fresno home in violation of a restraining order, police said.

When officers arrived, they entered the backyard and found a 27-year-old man with a gun in his waistband, Police Chief Paco Balderrama said.

The officers retreated and surrounded the home but at some point the man charged at officers and one opened fire several times, the chief said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Nobody else was hurt.

A gun was seized at the scene, police said.

Balderrama said the man had two outstanding arrest warrants against him.

The state Department of Justice will review the shooting, the agency announced.

The second shooting took place at around 7 p.m. after an off-duty Fresno County sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of a Macy’s store in the River Park shopping center saw three people who were suspected of a robbery in the southern county, KFSN-TV reported.

When more deputies arrived, two suspects ran into the store and were later taken into custody while another drove off, ramming several patrol cars, authorities said.

One deputy opened fire but the driver managed to run into a Save Mart grocery store, where he remained late Thursday night after the store had been evacuated.

Meanwhile, San Francisco police said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly before 8 p.m.

A freeway offramp was closed during the investigation, police said, but other details weren’t immediately released.