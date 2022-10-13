DEA’s Announces Significant Fentanyl Seizure in New York

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Yesterday, DEA and the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York announced a significant seizure of fentanyl. Two individuals in New York have been charged following the seizure of approximately 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills, 20 pounds of fentanyl in white and blue powder form, and multiple weapons, including a loaded Tec-9 semi-automatic assault weapon, an extended magazine, and a box of ammunition. This significant seizure represents more than 850,000 deadly doses of fentanyl and fentanyl pills prevented from reaching New York communities.

This is part of DEA’s work to disrupt the criminal drug cartels, Sinaloa and Jalisco (CJNG), that continue to drive addiction and drug poisonings in communities nationwide. DEA is working relentlessly with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to target every part of the illegal drug supply chain and every level of the drug trafficking organizations that threaten the safety and health of Americans today.

“Rainbow fentanyl is one of many types of deadly fentanyl that ruthless Mexican drug cartels are producing to drive addiction and increase profits,” said Administrator Anne Milgram. “Every day, DEA sees Americans of all ages, including young adults and even middle and high school-aged teens, being poisoned by fentanyl in fake pills and powder. DEA is committed to protecting our communities and we will stop at nothing to disrupt the criminal drug cartels, making it impossible for them to do business.”

“The amount of illegal fentanyl concentrated in New York City and trafficked throughout our country is staggering,” said New York City’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan. “It is sold as powder, in bright colors, soft pastels or disguised as common pharmaceuticals. Regardless of its appearance, or whether it is purchased on the street or online, it is deadly. I commend the Drug Enforcement Administration for its leadership in educating the public on the dangers of fentanyl, collaboration with state and local law enforcement to seize it before it hits the street, and efforts to choke off the supply at its source.”

The criminal cartels are mass producing fake pills to look like prescription drugs such as Oxycontin, Hydrocodone, Percocet, Xanax, and Adderall. They are also hiding fentanyl in other drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin. Rainbow fentanyl is the latest deceptive tactic the cartels are aggressively using to sell more drugs at any cost. Rainbow fentanyl is often available in pill form and in block form as powder. Any fentanyl, regardless of color, shape, or size, is dangerous and can be deadly.

DEA encourages parents and families to have open and honest communications with their loved ones, especially young people, about the dangers of fentanyl and fake pills. Never take a pill that wasn’t prescribed directly to you by your doctor. Never take a pill from a friend. Just one pill can be deadly.

In September, DEA announced the results of the latest One Pill Can Kill enforcement surge resulting in 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder removed from communities between May and September 2022. More information for parents and families on the dangers of fentanyl and fake pills can be found on DEA’s website at One Pill Can Kill (dea.gov).