Death anniversary of Afghan journalist marked

KABUL (Tolo News): The Kabul Press Club in a statement said that the family of the slain Afghan journalist Elyas Daee is suffering from a grave economic and security situation and asked Journalists advocates to take action in this regard.

The statement called on the national and international journalists’ advocates and journalists of Azadi Radio (Radio Free) to save the lives of Daee’s only daughter and his widow. Elyas Daee, a fifteen-year journalist who was working for Azadi Radio was killed in a bomb blast in Helmand province on November 12, 2020. He was one of the prominent journalists in Helmand province and helped hundreds of thousands of people during his career in the province.

His family is now suffering from serious economic and security situations. The lives of journalists were not safe during the previous government either but there were at least journalists’ advocates and supporting bodies that would investigate the cases of Afghan journalists.

The Kabul Press Club has asked the Taliban to support freedom of speech and media, pay utmost attention to the lives of journalists, and make possible access to information. Four journalists including Daee were assassinated during the past year in Afghanistan and no group has claimed responsibility for the killings yet.