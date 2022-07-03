Death anniversary of Alam Lohar being observed today

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): The 43rd death anniversary of renowned Punjabi folk singer Alam Lohar is being observed on Sunday.

He was born in 1928 at village Achh in district Gujarat of Punjab. He developed a new style of singing with “Chimta”.

Alam Lohar was famous for his rendition of “Heer Waris Shah” along with other songs such as “Saif-ul-Malook” and “Jugni”.

He was awarded Pride of Performance in 1979 by the government of Pakistan.

Alam Lohar died on this day in 1979 in a road accident. He was buried in Lalamusa.