Death anniversary of legendary singer Reshma being observed today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Today marks the sixth anniversary of legendary Pakistani folk singer, Reshma.

Known as the Nightingale of Desert, Reshma was born in Bikander, Rajasthan to the Banjara family around the year 1947.

She was only 12 years old when a television and radio producer spotted her singing at Shahbaz Qalander’s shrine. That producer arranged for her to record “Laal Meri” which later became one of the most popular folk singers of Pakistan.

She started appearing on television screens since 1968 and lent her vocals to songs for both the Pakistani as well as Indian film industry. She used to perform in live shows both nationally and internationally

Amongst some of her most famous numbers are “Dama Dam Mast Kalandar”, “Hai O Rabba nahion lagda dil mera”, “Ankhiyan no rehen de ankhyan de kol kol” and “Lambi Judai”.

She was jonoured with several national awards, including Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Legends of Pakistan handed over by the President of Pakistan.

The singer breathed her last on November 3 2013, after being in a coma for a month suffering from throat cancer.