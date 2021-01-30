Death anniversary of Neelo Begum being observed today

LAHORE (Web Desk) : The fourth death anniversary of renowned film actor Neelo Begum is being observed today (Thursday).

Neelo Begum was born on June 30, 1940 in Bhera Tehsil of Sargodha in a Christian family.

Neelo Begum began her professional career in 1956 and rose to fame with the song “Aaye Mosam Rangeeley Sohaney,” which was featured on her in the blockbuster film ‘Saat Laakh.’

She was also the mother of veteran film actor Shaan Shahid.

She was decorated with Nigar Award for her outstanding performance in the super hit film ‘ZARQA’.

Neelo Begum was also awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2022 posthumously.

She died in Lahore on January 30, 2021.