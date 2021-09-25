Death certificate of Abraham Lincoln put up for auction for $ 425 thousand

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): Since 1865, the document travels from hand to hand. For the last 35 years it has been in the possession of a private collector.

Now the original is looking for a new owner.

The death certificate of the 16th President of the United States Abraham Lincoln was put up at the Moments In Time auction for 425 thousand dollars. This is reported by the TMZ portal. The document is 156 years old today.

It is noted that, in addition to confirming the obvious information, the document also indicates the value of the estate of the former president of America at the time of his death. According to the certificate, the price of the house was $ 85,000. With today’s money – $ 1.42 million.

In addition, the original bears the signature of David Davis, Lincoln’s closest friend. After the 16th President of the United States was assassinated at the Ford Theater in Washington in 1865, he left his autograph in confirmation of Uncle Abe’s death. Since then, for 156 years, the testimony has passed from hand to hand. So, for the last time, 35 years ago, it was bought by a private collector. Today the document is in search of a new owner.

