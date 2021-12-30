Death penalty and rights of assassins

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym Zhomart Tokayev signed a law on amendments and the additions to the legislation on the abolition of the death penalty in the Republic of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. According to official statement, President Kassym Tokayev signed the law on the amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the abolition of the death penalty and latest changes had been designed in accordance with the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, aimed at abolition of the death penalty. The subject international law was ratified by Kazakhstan during January 2021 and recent legislation was mandatory under global obligations of the Republic. According to reports, presently Kazak government has imposed a ban on the parole of persons sentenced to death and after adoption of the law the exception measures of punishment will be replaced by imprisonment within the limits of the sanction by which the person was convicted. After the amendment, the most severe punishment in the Criminal Code of the Republic will be life imprisonment.

Although, international law does not prohibit the death penalty, however there is a global trend of elimination of death penalty internationally and 70 % of the world’s nations had abolished capital punishment in law or practice, because a large section of global community considers it a violation of human rights. The global campaign for abolition of the death penalty was initiated by the human rights defenders particularly Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International, which not only working for promotion of human rights globally but also actively advocating for a worldwide ban on capital punishment. According to critics, ban on death penalty of an assassin is a violation of the right of assassinate/ slain. Both global human rights watchdogs regularly monitor the death penalties across the world and publish reports annually.

UN General Assembly had passed a resolution 62/149 called on the member states to abolish the death penalty in the countries, however UNGA’s resolutions are not binding on the states, therefore most of the nations across the globe are practicing their national laws in this regard. The global community is divided on the issue, European, Latin, South American and most of the African nations are in the view that death penalty is a violation of human rights and it must be pause to promote peace and harmony in the world, while other nations including the US view the capital punishment as an effective means of putting a curb on crimes and a deterrence for the criminals that their crimes would have similar consequences for them too. Presently, several nations including China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, United States, North Korea and Vietnam are practicing the execution of death sentences in their countries. Presently, a well-organized campaign is continuing in various countries of the world for imposition of ban and western nations have tied this optional phenomenon with their businesses and trade to persuade other nations to adopt their philosophy. In fact, there are different opinions regarding death penalty. Although human rights defenders across the globe are advocating for the rights of the criminals, who will defend the rights of innocent deceased, who have become the prey of brutal killers.