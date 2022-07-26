Death toll at 18 from recent flooding in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): At least eighteen people have died as a result of flash floods across Afghanistan and twenty-five others were injured, the Ministry of Disaster Management said.

Officials said that remote areas in some provinces witnessed destructive floods as well, but death tolls and damages are not available yet.

In addition to the human cost, initial reports indicate thousands of acres of agricultural land and hundreds of residential houses have been damaged.

“According to the recent information, eighteen people died and 25 others were injured,” said Mohammad Naseem Haqqani, spokesman of the Ministry of Disaster Management.

“We forecast that heavy rain and flooding will occur in some provinces, and 23 provinces will possibly witness rainfall, said Sharafuddin Muslim, deputy minister of disaster management.

Kabul-Nangarhar and Kabul-Bamyan highways were blocked for several hours.

According to officials at the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW), major roads in at least five provinces are still closed.

“Floods destroyed roads and paths in Paktia, Paktika, Logar, Maidan Wardak and Ghazni provinces…” said Abdul Karim Fateh, deputy minister of public works.

The floods killed 10 in Maidan Wardak, 5 in Nangarhar and 3 in Nuristan province of Afghanistan. The residents of Nangarhar province urged the government to address the problems.

In the past month, nearly ninety people have died and 120 others have been injured in at least 20 provinces due to heavy floods.

Related