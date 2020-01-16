Death toll from cold weather rises to 104 across country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Death toll from the harsh weather across the country has risen to 104, according to latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the data, 104 people were killed while 96 others got injured in avalanches and landslides caused by heavy rain and snowfall across the country. Of the total, 20 people were killed in snow-related incidents in Balochistan, whereas 77 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and two in Gilgit Baltistan.

The heavy snowfall also wreaked havoc on 236 residential structures as major roads were also affected in KP, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

NDMA said its teams are in the field providing relief to the affected people as 2,000 tents, 1,250 blankets and 2,250 other essential items have thus far been disbursed among them.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid a visit to Muzaffarabad where he enquired after the injured and got a briefing on relief operations.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the AJK chief secretary briefed the prime minister regarding damages incurred due to snowfall and avalanches and relief efforts undertaken in the affected areas.

The prime minister also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Muzaffarabad and enquired after the injured undergoing treatment.