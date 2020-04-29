Death toll from Coronavirus rises to 100 in Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has reported 8 new deaths from coronavirus in the province taking the provincial death toll to 100.

Murad Ali Shah confirmed that 404 out of 3729 coronavirus tests came out positive in the province within 24 hours.

He further informed that there are 4426 active coronavirus cases in the province out of this 3187 are self-isolating in their homes. Two international flights have arrived in Karachi carrying 505 passengers, out of which 69 tested positive and result of 39 tests is still pending, he added.

CM Sindh also announced that government is establishing two new labs and making efforts to increase testing capacity at Larkana and Karachi University.