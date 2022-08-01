Death toll from flood reaches 136 in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Torrential rains and flash floods continued to wreak havoc in different parts of Balochistan, pushing up the death toll to 136, the PDMA said on Monday. According to a report issued by the PDMA, at least 136 people – including 33 women and 47 children – were killed in torrential rains and flash floods across Balochistan.

The deaths occurred in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dukki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibi. A total of 13,535 houses were collapsed or partially damaged due to the ongoing heavy rains and floods. The report further stated that six highways covering 640 kilometers have also been severely affected in the rains and flood. Almost 16 bridges were collapsed across the province due to heavy rains and flood.

The PDMA added that over 23,000 livestock have also died in rain-related accidents. Meanwhile, large-scale relief and rehabilitation operations are underway in all affected areas of the province.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is actively continuing the rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas of Balochistan. During the operations, PAF helicopter fleet has carried 16,995 pounds of relief goods including flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, tea and lifesaving medicines to the areas, which were cut off by roads due to torrential rains and flash floods. According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has directed the relevant branches of PAF to employ maximum efforts towards relief and rescue operations in the flood affected areas of Balochistan.

More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, KP, north Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours. However, isolated heavy falls are also expected in North Eastern Punjab. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad nineteen and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

