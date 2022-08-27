Death toll from floods crosses 1,000 across country

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Death toll from the floods triggered by the rains have crossed 1,000, latest figures issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) showed Saturday night.

NDMA’s data showed that 1,033 people have died while 1,527 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods. In the last 24 hours, close to 119 people died and 71 were injured. As per the data one death was reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), four from Balochistan, six in Gilgit Baltistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 76 in Sindh.

Kabul River in very high flood at Nowshera: The Nowshera region near the Kabul River was at risk of high-level floods as the water levels rose by 315,000 cusecs, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division cautioned on Saturday.

The cell further warned that the water level in Kabul river was continuously increasing and the water flow of 315,000 cusecs was recorded with a very high flood level in the Kabul river at Nowshera. According to PMD, the Indus River is roaring in high flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

Indus has been in high flood at Taunsa Barrage, low flood at Kalabagh, Chashma and medium flood at Kotri Barrage downstream. The inflow and outflow of river water at Chashma have been gauged 412,000 cusecs. Indus River has been in high flood at Guddu barrage with inflow and outflow of water measured 490,000 cusecs.

The river inflow and outflow at Sukkur barrage have been measured 572,000 cusecs.

Earlier, flash flood swept away Munda Headworks bridge leaving the Charsadda and Nowshera districts at risk of floods. The Munda Headworks bridge broke due to the pressure of flood water. The bridge’s collapse has disconnected Tehsil Shabqadar and Prang from the district. The residents have been advised to leave their homes and go to government-designated camps.

Meanwhile, flood has destroyed a portion of Tangi bridge near Monda headworks disconnected traffic between Peshawar and Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district

According to district administration Charsadda, the high floods in Rivers Swat and Kabul have inundated low laying areas in Charsadda and Nowshera districts affected thousands of people. Mohib Banda, Bara Banda, Pashtoon Ghari and villages near bank of the river Kabul were flooded where rescue workers shifted people to safer places with the help of boats.

Relief camps were setup at Pabbi and Nowshera for flood victims. Most of people visited to their relatives for stay. The gushing water also swept away cattle and destroyed standing crops.

Chief Minister KP has allowed his helicopter to be used for floods relief operations. Deputy Commissioner Nowshera has urged people to immediately shift to safer places as 3lakh cusec water was passing in River Kabul at Nowshera. Water level has started receding in River Punjkora Dir and foods besides non food items are being provided to flood victims in relief camps in Swat. On the directives of the Prime Minister, the PM Adviser Amir Muqam has visited flood hit Swat and Bajaur and met with affectees. He directed Wapda officials to expedite work on electricity restoration in flood hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Helicopter service to rescue 1500 tourists trapped in Kalam: As many as 1500 tourists have been trapped in Kalam, where extreme floods have washed away hotels and other structures along River Swat as provincial authorities will launch a helicopter service to rescue them.

According to sources privy to the matter, as many as 1500 tourists are currently staying at multiple hotels in Kalam and the hotel owners are providing them with free meal and other services.

The sources said that a helicopter service will be initiated today to rescue the stranded tourists while relief goods will also be sent for locals who are trapped owing to blocked roads following extreme flood in River Swat. District Swat is among the most affected areas during the recent floods and the provincial government has imposed emergency to deal with the situation. A report earlier in the day stated that floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rains killed at least 15 people in Swat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PDMA releases funds of Rs 125m for six flood-affected districts in KP: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released more funds amounting to Rs125 million for flood-affected areas in six districts of the province.

In a statement issued here Saturday, the funds have been released on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan. The bifurcation of funds allocation was Rs 40 million for district Swat, Rs 30 million for district Nowshera, Rs 20 million for Chitral Lower while Rs 10 million each for Peshawar, Charsadda and Mardan districts.

Similarly, PDMA has dispatched relief packages comprising household and grocery items to provide necessary help to flood-victims of Lakki Marwat, Kohistan Upper, Malakand, Swat, Dir Upper and Peshawar.