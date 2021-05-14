Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 122

JERUSALEM (Agencies): Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip killed three more Palestinians on Friday taking the death toll to 122, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The fatalities included 31 children and 20 women, while the number of injured rose to 900, according to a statement from the ministry.

Israeli warplanes on Friday resumed airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip, causing heavy damages to residential buildings across the enclave.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Damascus Gate since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan as Israeli forces and settlers assaulted Palestinians.

The tensions moved from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.