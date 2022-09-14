Death toll in Swat car bomb blast rises to eight

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: The number of casualties reached to eight in bomb blast at Bara Bandai area of Swat target member of Aman Jirga while three more bodies have been transferred to the hospital from the scene of the incident here on Wednesday.

The civil society held a peaceful protest for the establishment of peace and demanded the government to maintain the public order situation in Swat. Peace Committee leader Idris Khan was targeted by a remote control bomb in Bara Bandai area of Tehsil Kabal on Tuesday evening which caused the death of peace committee leader Idris Khan, two police officers, Head Constable Rambil and Constable Towheed Sana ullah resident of Bara Bandai and Umar Ali village Fazil Banda were killed on the spot.

Later, three more bodies were found at the scene of the incident, which have been identified as those of Ibrahim Shah and Afzal Shah, residents of Fazil Banda and Muslim Khan resident of Bara Bandai. All the bodies were moved to their native areas and buried while Idrees khan was buried in his home town Bara Bandi on Wednesday. A case of the incident has been registered in the CTD Kabul police station in which the unknown accused have been named.

Meanwhile, a large number of civil society members took to the streets on Wednesday against the fresh wave of terrorism in the valley and condemned yesterday’s attack.

Protesters held banners and placards bearing messages of peace as they gathered at Nishat Chowk in Mingora. They also chanted slogans demanding peace in Swat and Malakand Division.

The protesters said the people of Swat had suffered from 2007 to 2009 due to terrorism and would not allow militant activity on their land. “We are peace-loving people and will not allow elements to sabotage our hard-earned peace anymore […] we will not allow anti-state elements to steal our peace,” one of the protesters said. They also questioned how militants were able to enter Swat given the presence of intelligence and law enforcement officials.

“We do not know how militants can enter Swat as it does not share borders with Afghanistan. In situations like this, the presence of terrorists is not only condemnable but also questionable,” a demonstrator said. Further, the office bearers of the Swat District Bar Association condemned the recent wave of terrorism in an emergency meeting chaired by Advocate Muhammad Mushtaq Khan.

“We strongly condemn the recent incidents of terrorism as well as the weak law and order situation,” the lawyers said, adding that several important personalities had received extortion letters and threatening phone calls telling them to pay a huge amount. The lawyers said state institutions were responsible for protecting citizens. They demanded law enforcement agencies and the provincial government ensure complete peace and fulfil their constitutional responsibilities.

