Death toll rises to 269 as coronavirus infects 12,723 people across Pakistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan on Saturday has reported 269 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 12,723.

According to details, 5,378 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 4,232 in Sindh, 1,793 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 722 in Balochistan, 308 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 235 in Islamabad and 55 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 2,866 patients have recovered in the country.

Federal govt extends lockdown till May 9

Federal government on Friday extended the countrywide lockdown for the next two weeks citing fears of spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) with Prime Minster Imran Khan in chair.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the the provincial governments will decide on their own regarding extension in lockdown.

Punjab govt extends lockdown by another 15 days

Punjab Government has decided to extend the province-wide lockdown by 15 more days. Milk shops will be allowed to open during Iftar and Sehr but mass Iftar gatherings would be banned.

This important decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The meeting reviewed in-detail the spread of coronavirus, steps taken to control it and other related issues.

The meeting decided to extend lockdown by 15 days directing that roadside mass iftar gatherings would be prohibited but shops of milk, samosas, pakoras etc would be allowed to open at times of Sehr and Iftar.

Sindh govt prepares SOPs to be followed during Ramadan

Sindh government has issued SOPs for the month of Ramadan, according to which Taraweeh prayers will be offered only at homes and grocery stores and vegetable shops will only be allowed to open from 8:00 am till 5:00 pm.

According to Sindh governemnt’s directive, milk shops can remain open till 8:00 pm while stalls selling traditional Ramadan eatables such as samosas, pakoras and fruit salads will be disallowed to operate, except for home delivery.

Moreover, leaving homes from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm will be prohibited and restaurants will be able to provide home delivery and drive-through services till 10:00 pm, whereas, takeaway will not be allowed.

Army won t take internal security allowance due to situation caused by virus: ISPR DG

Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Ganeral Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed to implement steps taken to contain coronavirus with the help of civil institutions.

Addressing a press conference, the DG told that a conference was held under the supervision of army chief to discuss the situation caused by the deadly virus. The COAS has instructed to carry on the training of Pakistan Army officers and use all the resources to fight the epidemic, he stated.

Director General of military media wing told that Pakistan Army has decided not to take Internal Security Allowance in the wake of worsening situation due to coroanvirus.

Govt moving towards AI system to identify COVID-19 patients: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country is moving towards an artificial intelligence system to identify novel coronavirus patients.

He said this during his meeting with digital media journalists.

The prime minister said that the artificial intelligence system would identify patients and places infected with the pandemic.

KP doctors demand PM Imran to impose complete lockdown for Ramazan

The associations of doctors while demanding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government impose complete lockdown in the province said that it would be difficult to save the country’s population.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, representatives of various KP doctors associations said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should impose a complete lockdown for a month.

They said that the prisoners involved in minor cases should be released while Ulema of different sects should review the points of Taraweeh in the holy month of Ramazan.

Chinese doctors arrive in Pakistan to help fight COVID-19

A team of Chinese doctors has arrived in Pakistan along with medical equipment to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chinese team was led by Major General Huang and it reached Pakistan in two special flights.

The statement further said that the Chinese doctors who have expertise in treating infectious diseases shall support Pakistan’s efforts in fighting against COVID-19 situation for the coming two months.