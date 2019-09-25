Death toll rises to 30, over 450 injured after 5.8 earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The death toll rose to 30 with more than 450 injured after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted different parts of the country on Tuesday.

According to details, the epicentre of the 5.8-magnitude quake was near the Kashmiri city of Mirpur, roughly 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Jhelum in agricultural Punjab province, according to the US Geological Survey.

Near Mirpur, roads were completely destroyed and vehicles overturned by the tremors while bridges, mobile phone towers, and electricity poles were also badly damaged in the melee.

The quake sent people in Lahore and Islamabad running into the streets, while tremors were also felt as far as New Delhi. The Press Trust of India reported that panicking people rushed out of their homes and offices in several places, including in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

Tremors were also felt in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera,

The Mangla Dam had reportedly lost 900 megawatts’ worth of power after a powerful earthquake hit Pakistan’s northern areas, sources at the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) said after they were shut down earlier due to an earthquake-related safety scare.