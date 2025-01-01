Death toll rises to 45 as rain-related incidents sweep country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Rain-related disasters across Pakistan have killed 45 people since the start of the monsoon season earlier this week.

A detailed report on the damages caused by recent heavy rainfall across Pakistan has been released by National Disaster Management Authority.

According to the report, 45 people have lost their lives nationwide due to rain-related incidents. The fatalities include 13 in Punjab, 21 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7 in Sindh, and 4 in Balochistan. Among the deceased are 23 children, 10 women, and 12 men.

Additionally, 68 individuals have been injured, including 26 children, 16 women, and 26 men. The injured categorized as follows: 39 in Punjab, 11 in KP, 16 in Sindh, and two in Balochistan.

The rainfall has caused partial damage to 19 houses in Punjab, while in KP, 50 houses were completely destroyed and 10 were partially damaged in Balochistan.

Furthermore, nine rescue operations were conducted across the country during the recent rains. One operation each was carried out in KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan, with a total of 135 individuals successfully rescued.