Death toll rises to 49 in attacks in Yemen’s Aden

ADEN, Yemen (AA): Yemen’s Interior Ministry said Thursday that at least 49 people have lost their lives in attacks in the temporary capital of Aden.

The first official statement on the attacks came from the ministry which said 13 people were killed in a car bomb attack on the grounds of a police station in Sheikh Othman district.

In western Aden, 36 military personnel were killed in a twin attack by Houthi rebel group, which targeted a military parade in Al-Jalaa camp in the Al-Buraiqeh district.

The Houthis targeted the parade with a drone and a mid-range ballistic missile.

Yemen fell into civil war in 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi group overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, forcing the government to flee to Saudi Arabia.

A year later, Saudi Arabia and several Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi military gains.

The violence has devastated Yemen’s basic infrastructure, including its health and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as “one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times.”