Death toll rises to 50 as 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Zhob

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : The death toll on fourth day of a string of operations along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Zhob District of Balochistan has risen to 50 as three more Indian-sponsored terrorists were shot dead.

According to an ISPR statement released in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, following the successful engagements by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District from 7-9 August 2025, during which 47 khwarij were sent to hell; on night 10/11 August 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

During the conduct of the operation, three more Indian-sponsored khwarij were hunted down and successfully neutralized. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain khwarij.

The number of khwarij killed in four days anti-infiltration operation has risen to 50.

The security forces remained committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan, concluded the ISPR statement.

Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the security forces for killing three more terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan in Zhob district of Balochistan, describing the operation as another blow to Indian-backed terrorism in the province.

Naqvi praised the professional skills and dedication of the forces, noting that their “remarkable successes against the terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan are a source of pride for the entire nation.”

According to the minister, the militants were involved in attempts to spread unrest in Balochistan and were backed by India. “The security forces have foiled a nefarious conspiracy to sabotage peace in the province,” he said.

“We salute our forces for neutralizing the evil designs of these terrorists. The entire nation stands united with our security personnel for the complete elimination of Indian-sponsored terrorism,” Naqvi added.