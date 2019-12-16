December 16 reminds us two tragedies, says CJP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa has said that we need to rethink our policies to counter the challenges.

This he said while addressing at the National Police Academy in Islamabad, on Monday. Top judge said that we need to learn from December 16, the day on which Pakistan lost its eastern wing and the day on which the Army Public School massacre took place.

He added that the day reminds us of two tragedies which were the worst in the history of Pakistan.

The top judge told the police officers that this is what they have to teach under-training officers at the academy.

“Time has come to rethink the approach of the police. Police should be perceived as a protector. You have to teach this to under-training officers. This change is important to keep the social contract alive,” said Justice Khosa.

While talking about lessons from the APS tragedy, the CJP highlighted that the incident shook the country and led the nation to look into the approaches they had adopted.

“That (APS massacre) was the incident we realised enough is enough,” said CJP Khosa, adding that the massacre also led to the formulation of National Action Plan.

The CJP said that the another lesson from the APS massacre was that “when we get together on one agenda we can achieve anything”. The CJP urged that the need for the country to once again look for the areas that unite us and work on those areas.