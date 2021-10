F.P Report

Arlington, Virginia: Arlington District Court has fixed December 20th, 2021 for trial against Koons motors .

Mr. Muhammad a local resident of Arlington and an international journalist has accused Koons Motors of several charges, including breach of contract and some federal falonies.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad is contesting this case on own without representation of any attorney, whereas the Koons is being represented by a local attorney.