Decision on closure of Pakistan’s airspace has not been taken yet: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the final decision about closure of Pakistan’s airspace for India matter would be taken after consultation, on Wednesday.

Qureshi added that even police (of occupied Kashmir) have been hesitating from coordinating (over the prevailing situation). FM said this while referring to intense clampdown by Indian occupation forces in the Himalayan region since August 5 when Modi-led Indian government abrogated articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution.

FM Qureshi stated that India has been violating resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Kashmir dispute.

“Majority of the policemen in occupied Kashmir are Muslims (…) weapons have been taken back from them,” he remarked while mentioning that the ongoing dispute were to be resolved in accordance with the Shimla Agreement between both countries.

He outlined gross human rights’ violations and atrocities in the region and said that people have been facing acute shortage of essential commodities including food and medicines.

“Modi must respond to the world regarding (his government’s) unilateral move taken on August 5,” he added while asking if the Indian government would allow boxer Amir Khan to visit occupied Kashmir as Pakistan did yesterday when Khan roamed over the entire Azad Kashmir.

“Indian soldiers are standing in front of every home in occupied Kashmir (…) India is responsible for destabilizing the region.