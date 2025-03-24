Decision to expel refugees has ‘shaken’ Afghan community in Pakistan: UNHCR

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A top official of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pakistan on Sunday said Islamabad’s decision to expel refugees has “shaken” the Afghan community in the country, urging the international community to keep step up and share the responsibility.

Pakistan this month announced that that Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders must leave the country by March 31, which coincides with Eid Al-Fitr. According to UN data, Pakistan hosts more than 2.8 million Afghans, many of whom fled decades of war and instability in their home country. Around 1.3 million of them are formally registered as refugees and hold Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, which grant them legal protections.

Another 800,000 Afghans possess ACCs, a separate identity document issued by the Pakistani government that recognizes them as Afghan nationals without offering refugee status, according to the UNHCR. With the government now requiring ACC holders to leave by March 31, these 800,000 Afghans face the prospect of being forcibly returned to a country many have never even seen.

“For nearly five decades, millions of Afghans have come and gone from Pakistan, fleeing waves of violence since 1979 and returning home under mixed circumstances over the years. Some have chosen to repatriate voluntarily, while others have felt compelled to do so,” UNHCR representative in Pakistan Philippa Candler said on Sunday.

“Recent Government announcements about departure deadlines have again shaken the Afghan community in Pakistan.”

The move is part of a larger repatriation drive for foreign citizens that began in 2023, following a string of suicide attacks that Islamabad said involved a number of Afghan nationals. Over 800,000 Afghans have since been expelled from Pakistan.

In 2023, the Pakistani government said it was first focusing on expelling foreigners with no legal documentation and other categories like ACC holders would be included later.

Candler said it was “heartbreaking” to see how fearful these ACC-holders are of their forced return, adding that “their hopes and dreams have been shattered.”

She said Pakistan’s continued support for Afghan refugees, who have become woven into the fabric of Pakistan’s society, is “admirable” but undeniably a challenge for the host state.

“Healthcare, education, and other public services are often overburdened, and host communities are feeling the strain. Pakistan is stuck in a tough spot – balancing the needs of its own people, dealing with a growing security challenge, and shouldering the financial impact of hosting refugees,” she said.

“At the same time, the world expects Pakistan to keep delivering. The international community needs to keep stepping up and acknowledge that this stability comes at a cost, and that the responsibility must be shared.”

The situation requires a multifaceted approach, according to the UNHCR official. Pakistan and Afghanistan must work together to make sure that Afghan refugees can voluntarily and safely return home.

She called for a “sustainable return” of Afghan refugees, saying that many of those forced to return in 2023 were back in Pakistan again.

“Sustainable return means creating a peaceful and secure environment in Afghanistan, so refugees don’t have to fear persecution or discrimination when they go back. For Afghans who cannot return safely for the moment, efforts must be made in Pakistan to expand access to education, health care, and employment opportunities, while also granting them legal recognition and protection under international refugee law,” Candler said.

“The international community has a significant role to play. The responsibility on Pakistan should not be borne alone. Humanitarian aid needs to continue, not just to provide short-term relief but to support long-term development programs. Promises were made for the relocation of Afghans who entered the country since 2021. While many Afghans have left to third countries, thousands still remain in limbo in Pakistan. UNHCR is calling for their speedy departures, which means a durable solution and stability for the refugees.”

