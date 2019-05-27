Deepika lauds Amul’s take on her Cannes look

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone described Amuls take on her Cannes look as “butter on toast”.

Milk and dairy brand Amul had acknowledged Deepika and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s looks at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival with a cartoon.

Days after the cartoon came out, Deepika, who had made heads turn with a neon green ensemble on one day, commented: “Now this truly is the icing on the cake… Or more like butter on toast! (with a cherry on top).”

Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh also gushed over the cartoon.

“Literally raising a toast… Literally, I got to say… That’s prety clever.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s “Chhapaak”, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Ranveer is gearing up for the “’83” shoot.

Courtesy: (daijiworld.com)