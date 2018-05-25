Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to marry on November 19 this year

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAU: Sparks flew between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela. The film had come in 2013 and five years down the line rumours are rife that the couple is ready to get married this year.

Both Ranveer and Deepika have openly admitted in different interviews that marriage is on the cards and is definitely a priority for both of them and thus it is only adding fuel to the fire. After many speculations, the latest reports suggest that the stunning couple has finally zeroed down on a date. They will apparently get married on November 19, 2018.

It is also being said that parents of both Ranveer and Deepika have started their preparations for the big day and we wonder when the couple will come out with an official confirmation. Ranveer and Deepika, we are waiting!

