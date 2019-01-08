Deepika Padukone likely to play Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife in upcoming ’83’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now officially married and their recent appearances have been breaking the internet.

The couple that tied the knot in November last year is our favourite not just in real life but reel too. After making us all drool with their sizzling chemistry in various films together, #DeepVeer may soon come together for another project. Yes, you heard that right! If the latest reports are to be believed, Deepika will play Singh’s on-screen wife in Kabir Khan’s ’83. We also hear that DP is currently in talks with the makers of the film and she may soon come on board for the same.

Commenting on the same, a source informed a portal, “Deepika’s role requires just seven days of shooting. The filmmakers believe the part where Romi Bhatia left the stadium mid-way assuming that West Indies will win the 1983 World Cup final, and the difficulties she encountered in coming back into the stadium when India was on the verge of winning, can be well emoted by Deepika,”