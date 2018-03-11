Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh likely to seen together in ‘Simmba

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The much loved couple of Bollywood film industry Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will likely be seen in the Rohit Shetty upcoming film ‘Simmba’.

Deepika Padukone is currently the favorite actress of the film industry however after the Padmavaat success the actress had signed Vishal Bhardwaj’s film opposite Irrfan Khan. The film has now been postponed because Irrfan has been diagnosed with ‘a rare disease’ and has flown to the US for treatment.

Now the Indian media reported that the ‘Ram Leela’ duo will work together in the Rohit Shetty next film Simmba.

