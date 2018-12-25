Deepika Padukone to be seen in upcoming Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone will soon be back on the big screen after a break of over a year. The actress has finally given a nod to Meghna Gulzar’s next titled Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika will be playing her in the film.

Apart from Deepika, the film stars Vikrant Massey. Vikrant has been seen in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under my Burkha, and Death in the Gunj. Today Deepika took to Instagram to reveal a few details about what the story of the film will revolve around. The image that she posted read, “A story of trauma and triumph and the unquashable human spirit. “

Deepika has signed a film after Padmaavat as the actress wasn’t satisfied with any scripts that were being offered to her. Also, the actress took time off for her marriage preparations. Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in November this year.