Deepika Padukone wants to do a silent movie in the future

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Deepika Padukone is the chairperson of the MAMI trust and she opened the film festival with a Movie Mela today. A press conference was held with her where she was asked about movies, life and more.

Deepika spoke of the different genres she’s already worked in and what she wishes to explore in the future. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “I’d really like to do a silent film. How do you communicate without doing too much? I find that very exciting as an actor.”

Deepika has been a part of several epic dramas and romantic comedies. Her next project is a unconventional slice of life drama about an acid attack survivor, after which she will be seen in a small role with Ranveer Singh in ’83.