Defeat in Senate election to be last nail in PDM coffin: Shibli

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz here Thursday said the people have got disenchanted with the negative politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and defeat in the forthcoming Senate election would be a final nail in its’ s coffin.

Talking to media at provincial election commission office on occasion of scrutiny of his nomination papers for Senate election, the Information Minister said opposition parties have united against open balloting because it did not serve their vested interests.

He maintained that opposing open balloting was tantamount to encouraging horse-trading, corruption and sale and purchase of votes as witnessed in the past.

The Minister reminded that it was quite ironical that major opposition parties PPP and PMLN have reached consensus in Charter of Democracy to introduce legislation for open balloting for senate election but now they are opposing it tooth and nail to serve their ill designs.

He said the Government’s electoral reforms including open balloting would help ensure transparency during the senate election besides strengthen democracy in the country.

Shibli Faraz said open balloting procedure would help discourage menace of horse-trading, corruption and sale and purchase of votes.

He said PTI Government has taken practical measures for ensuring transparency during senate election and introduced open balloting procedure so that competent and candidates of integrity could be elected as senators to make legislations for solution of people’s problems and the country’s interests.

He said democracy derived strength from free and transparent election and no one would be allowed for horse-trading in senate elections.

The Minister said PTI would get all seats from KP according to its strength in the provincial assembly.

To a question about media reports regarding Maryam Nawaz’s foreign departure, the Minister clarified that the government has adopted zero tolerance against corruption and no one would be given NRO like concession.

Senator Shibli Faraz opined that right to vote to oversees Pakistanis through electronic voting system would help strengthen democracy.

He said KP was a stronghold of PTI as it was the only party that came into power as result of people’s mandate for second consecutive time on the basis of its performance and it reflected people’s confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for reposing confidence in him for awarding senate ticket again, Shibli Faraz said he would utilize all his energy to address people’s problems.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan loved people of Pakistan especially of KP from core of his heart and KP become the first province in the country’s history where its people have access to best free healthcare facilities under Sehat Card Program.

He said such inclusive healthcare programme would also be launched in Punjab and suggested other provinces to follow the suit for betterment of their masses. The Minister said healthcare system in Sindh province was in shabby condition and its people were facing great problems to get free quality treatment there.

He said opposition parties that ruled the country for about 30 years had paid no heed to ameliorate healthcare system, adding it was highly ironically that its leaders go abroad for minor medical procedure and left people’s behind running from pillar to post.

As result of poor policies of the past regimes, he said gap of life-style between haves and have-nots have widened, adding these past rulers consider themselves above the law and undertook foreign tours and run camp offices on taxpayers’ money.

He said flawed policies of the past regimes took heavy toll on the national economy and put extra burden on the national kitty.

On the other hands, he said present Government has successfully implemented the austerity based policies in line with the vision of the Prime Minister and put economy back on track.

As part of such policies, Shibli Faraz said unnecessary foreign visits and luxury activities were curtailed and camp offices culture was discontinued.

The Minister also expressed his deep condolences with the members of the bereaved family of Senator Mushahidullah Khan over his sad demise and prayed for his eternal peace.

KP Minister Labour Shaukat Yousafzai was also present on the occasion.