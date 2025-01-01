Farid Nada al-Madhan, a former Syrian military officer known for years by the pseudonym “Caesar,” has revealed his identity and urged the United States to lift sanctions on Syria. Madhan had secretly documented thousands of cases of torture and killings by the Assad regime, smuggling out harrowing evidence of human rights abuses. His photographs, first published in 2014, provided undeniable proof of mass atrocities, leading to the US “Caesar Act” sanctions in 2019.

Madhan worked as a military photographer in Damascus, where he was responsible for cataloging the bodies of those who died in detention—many of whom were victims of extreme torture. He risked his life by secretly smuggling thousands of these images out of Syria, hiding USB drives in his clothing and food containers. His revelations sparked global outrage, with human rights organizations estimating that over 136,000 people were detained by the Assad regime, many of whom remain missing.

The new leadership in Syria, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa (formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani), has urged the international community to lift sanctions. The US has responded by easing some restrictions on humanitarian sectors for six months, while the EU has signaled that further relief depends on whether the new government protects minorities and forms an inclusive administration.

Madhan now believes that sanctions are harming ordinary Syrians rather than punishing those responsible for past crimes. He has called for the establishment of national courts in Syria to prosecute war criminals and ensure justice for victims. His appeal raises a critical question: should the international community continue its economic pressure on Syria, or should it shift towards supporting internal mechanisms for justice and reconstruction?

Source: The Guardian