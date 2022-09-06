Defence Day observed with simplicity

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Tuesday observed its 58th Defence and Martyrs Day with simplicity amid devastati ng floods that have submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,300 people.

According to details, the nation observed Defence and Martyrs Day to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm its commitment to defend the motherland against all threats. It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Special prayers were offered after Fajr in mosques this morning for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of IIOJ&K from the cruel clutches of India. It is pertinent to mention here that the central ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day was postponed to show solidarity with the flood-hit people, the ISPR said.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on the Defence and Martyrs’ Day praised armed forces and nation for carrying the proud legacy of the 1965 war by successfully defeating the monsters of terrorism.

President Alvi, in his message, noted that Defence Day reminded of the unprecedented courage and matchless valour displayed by the jawans and officers of Armed Forces who have support and backing of the entire nation. “On this day, 57 years ago, we thwarted the evil design of the enemy and defeated it on all fronts. In that testing time, not only the Armed Forces of Pakistan fought fearlessly on ground, in air and in waters, but each and every citizen came out to defend and safeguard the motherland,” the President added.

PM – in his message – said that it is a matter of great pride that the valiant armed forces and the Pakistani nation have carried forward the proud legacy of the 1965 war by successfully defeating the monsters of terrorism and extremism in their two-decade-old struggle. Today, he said, the nation was paying its rich tributes to the brave sons of the soil, especially the worthy martyrs who laid down their lives while fearlessly and bravely fighting against the enemy, who was much bigger in numerical strength.

Related