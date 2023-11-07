Defence minister says Israeli forces in the ‘heart of Gaza City’

TEL AVIV (Reuters) : Israel’s military is operating deep within Gaza City, the stronghold of the Palestinian group Hamas, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday, adding that Israel had no desire to rule the Palestinian enclave once the war was over.

“IDF forces are in the heart of Gaza City. They came from the north and the south. They stormed it in full coordination between land, air and sea forces,” Gallant said in a televised news conference.

“They are manoeuvring on foot, armoured vehicles and tanks, along with military engineers from all directions and they have one target — Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communication rooms. They are tightening the noose around Gaza City,” Gallant said.

Gallant described Gaza City as “the biggest terrorism base built by man”. He said that below the city there were kilometres (miles) of tunnels that ran under schools and hospitals and that housed weapon depots, communication rooms and hideouts for militants.

Asked about plans for who would rule Gaza once the war was over, Gallant said: “I can tell you who will not govern (Gaza). It will not be Hamas, and it will not be Israel. Everything else is a possibility.”

He repeated Israel’s call on Palestinian civilians to move to the south of Gaza for their own safety.