Defense Department announces General Officer Assignments

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The chief of staff of the Army announces the following general officer assignments:

Lt. Gen. Theodore D. Martin, deputy commanding general/chief of staff, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, to commanding general, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Maj. Gen. (Promotable) Ronald P. Clark, chief of staff, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, to commanding general, U.S. Army Central, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.

Maj. Gen. (Promotable) Erik C. Peterson, director, force development, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, U.S. Army, Washington, D.C., to deputy chief of staff, G-8, U.S. Army, Washington, D.C.

Brig. Gen. Richard J. Quirk IV, division chief for North and Central Africa and the Gulf of Guinea, J-5, U.S. Africa Command, Germany, to senior defense official and defense attaché, U.S. Defense Attaché Office, United Arab Emirates.

Brig. Gen. Shane R. Reeves, professor and head of the Department of Law, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York, to dean of the Academic Board, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York.

Brig. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, deputy chief of staff, intelligence, Resolute Support Mission, NATO; and director, J-2, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, to director for operations, Defense Intelligence Agency, Washington, D.C.

Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, chief of staff, Project Warp Speed, Washington, D.C., to commander, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Defense Logistics Agency, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Col. (Promotable) Richard T. Appelhans to director of intelligence, U.S. Forces Korea; and deputy director of intelligence, Combined Forces Command, Republic of Korea. He most recently served as deputy commander, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Col. (Promotable) John M. Cushing, deputy commander (Support), 3d Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia, to deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Col. (Promotable) Thomas M. Feltey to commandant, U.S. Army Armor School, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning, Georgia. He most recently served as director, G-3/5/7, Futures and Concepts Center, U.S. Army Futures Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

Col. (Promotable) Lawrence G. Ferguson, deputy commander (Operations), 82d Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to director, CJ3, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve, Iraq.

Col. (Promotable) Joseph E. Hilbert to commander, 7th Army Training Command, U.S. Army Europe-Africa, Germany. He most recently served as deputy commander (Maneuver), 3d Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Col. (Promotable) Jasper Jeffers III to deputy commander, 3d Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia. He most recently served at U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Col. (Promotable) Eric D. Little to commander, White Sands Missile Range; and deputy commander for developmental testing, U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, White Sands, New Mexico. He most recently served as deputy commander (Operations), U.S. Army Space and Missile Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

Colonel (Promotable) Christopher R. Reid, director, joint and integration, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, U.S. Army, Washington, D.C., to director, capability and resource integration, J-8, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland.

Colonel (Promotable) Brandon R. Tegtmeier, executive assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Washington, D.C., to deputy commander, 82d Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

U.S. Army Reserve

Lt. Gen. A.C. Roper to deputy commander, U.S. Northern Command; and vice commander, U.S. Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. He most recently served as deputy commanding general (Troop Program Unit), U.S. Army Reserve Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Brig. Gen. Tina B. Boyd, commanding general (Troop Program Unit), 335th Signal Command (Theater) Operational Command Post (Forward), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, to director, J-6, U.S. Central Command, Tampa, Florida.

Brig. Gen. Cary J. Cowan Jr., deputy commanding general, Support (Troop Program Unit), 200th Military Police Command (Mission Support Element), Fort Meade, Maryland, to director of security and assurance, Project Warp Speed, Washington, D.C.

Brig. Gen. Laurence S. Linton, commander (Troop Program Unit), 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, to chief of staff, Project Warp Speed, Washington, D.C.