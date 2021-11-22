Defense ministers of Uzbek and Kazak met

F.P. Report

TASHKENT: On November 22, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, received a military delegation headed by the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Murat Bektanov.

At the meeting of the defense ministers of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, and also exchanged views on its further strengthening. In particular, the parties comprehensively discussed the importance and significance of the joint exercises “Qalgon-2021” held in Kazakhstan and “Hamkorlik-2021”, which is currently ongoing in Uzbekistan, as well as issues of regional security and exchange of experience of military personnel in the field of combat training.

Following the meeting, an agreement was signed between the ministries of defense of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, which includes a number of measures for cooperation in the military sphere.

During the visit, it is planned to familiarize the Kazakh delegations with the activities of the Victory Park memorial complex located in the capital, the Chimgan training center of the Ministry of Defense and the Academy of the Armed Forces. Members of the military delegation of Kazakhstan will also observe the Uzbek-Kazakh exercises “Hamkorlik – 2021”, which are taking place at the “Termez” training ground of the South-Western Special Military District. The exercises with the participation of the military personnel of the two countries will continue until November 24.