Degradation of UNO

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution prepared by France and Mexico on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine as part of a special session, during the process 140 delegations voted for the document, five battled the resolution while 38 nations preferred to abstain. According to details, the text of the document lays responsibility on Russia for the current crisis in Ukraine. As said another resolution sponsored by South Africa was not approved for a vote by the UNGA because of postulations made by the western countries and the permanent Representative of Ukraine. While responding to the resolution, the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya has said that the UN General Assembly went beyond its powers by adopting a Western drafted resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, because issuing instructions on matters of maintaining international peace and security was not in the mandate of the forum. According to Nebenzya, the resolution was pseudo-humanitarian because the authors needed it solely to once again condemn Russia and pin various labels on it, while Russia perceives it as a kind of roll call of those who are ready to subscribe to a one-sided interpretation of the situation.

The US-Russia escalation on the issue of the Ukraine war is at its peak as the war continues and the Ukrainian government is facing severe difficulties in halting the Russian invasion due to the shortage of trained military personnel, the latest weapons, and modern fighter airplanes as well as humanitarian assistance for its citizens.

The successive use of veto power by Russia has rendered the UN Security Council ineffective, therefore western nations are using the forum of the UN General Assembly to censure Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The UN General Assembly resolutions are symbolic in nature and without any legal binding to Russia. According to critics, it is serious discrimination at the global forum that a single nation holding veto power hijacks the whole world through its action and the UN fails to provide justice to weak nations like Ukraine.

According to reports, the recent meeting of trio forums of the west including NATO, G-7, and the EU could not produce any promising results for Ukraine because the western leaders decided to impose more sanctions on Russia and provide insignificant financial and military support to Ukraine besides beefing up NATO’s security arrangements in Eastern Europe. According to western leaders, the Ukrainian conflict is not their war, and they can’t support Ukraine at the cost of their interests and security. Although the world had been urging Zelenskiy not to count on other muscles because friends never help during rainy days, however, the actor conceived it like a drama. The Ukraine issue has a lot for other nations to learn from challenges of international diplomacy, conspiracies of friends and foes for the protection of their sovereignty in this highly volatile global environment.

Related