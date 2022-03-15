Delegation of Kyiv at talks with Moscow held a meeting in Ankara

ANKARA (RIA Novosti): Representatives of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia held discussions with the Turkish side in Ankara, a diplomatic source familiar with the situation told RIA Novosti.

“This morning in Ankara, discussions were held between the Turkish side and representatives of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia. Both tete-a-tete meetings and telephone conversations will take place this week. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will present an extensive report to the Cabinet of Ministers on these negotiations at meeting on Tuesday,” the source said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed the information about holding talks with the Ukrainian delegation on Tuesday in Ankara.

“We had discussions in the morning with representatives of the Ukrainian delegation here in Ankara,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters.

