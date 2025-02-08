Delhi Assembly Election Vote Counting Commences Amid Tight Security

New Delhi (February 8, 2025): The counting of votes for Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies began today under stringent security measures at 19 designated centers across the national capital. Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer, Alice Vaz, stated that approximately 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors and security staff, have been deployed to ensure a smooth and secure counting process. The election, held on February 5, witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42%, with the highest participation recorded in North-East Delhi at 66.25% and the lowest in South East Delhi at 56.16%. The results of this election are anticipated to reveal whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will secure a third consecutive term or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make a comeback after 25 years. The Indian National Congress is also vying for a resurgence after a decade-long hiatus. Exit polls have largely predicted a victory for the BJP, suggesting a significant shift in the political landscape of the capital. As the counting progresses, early trends and final results are expected to emerge throughout the day.

Source: Deccan Herald