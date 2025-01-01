Delhi bans fuel for vehicles over 15 years old to combat pollution

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) : In a bid to tackle pollution, the BJP-led government in Delhi has ordered that vehicles over 15 years old will not receive fuel.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced this decision on Saturday, explaining that petrol pumps will be equipped with devices to identify and deny fuel to such vehicles.

Sirsa stated that the government’s focus would first be on heavy vehicles entering Delhi, with teams monitoring compliance.

Additionally, Delhi’s policy bans diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years from the roads, with impounding measures for those still operating.

The government also plans to combat pollution by instructing large organizations, high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes to install anti-pollution gadgets, such as anti-smog guns.

A plantation drive will also be launched annually, with university students encouraged to participate, and efforts will be made to create new forests on vacant land in the city.

Sirsa also emphasized that pollution in Delhi is largely caused by internal factors, with over 50% of the pollution originating within the capital itself.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reducing pollution in Delhi before addressing other contributing states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Despite improvements, Delhi remains one of the world’s most polluted cities, having experienced 157 days of poor air quality in recent years.