F.P. Report

NEW DELHI: On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with his counterpart, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in New Delhi.

Both Ministers assessed the overall state of cooperation. They considered the implications of recent developments on trade and economic relations. EAM underlined that as a developing economy, global volatility in different domains is of particular concern to India. It is important for both countries that their economic, technological and people to people contacts remain stable and predictable.

The two Ministers discussed developments pertaining to Ukraine. Minister Lavrov briefed the Indian side from Russia’s perspective, including the ongoing talks. EAM emphasised the importance of cessation of violence and ending hostilities. Differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and by respect for international law, UN Cha-rter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The Ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Minister Lavrov conveyed his assessment of the recent conference on Afghanistan in China. EAM noted that UNSCR 2593 expressed the concerns of the international community and spoke of humanitarian support for the Afghan people. Iran and JCPoA issue also featured in the talks. EAM welcomed the Russian briefing on the matter.

Later, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said that India is ready to help peace efforts in Ukraine.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation <…> Mr. Sergey Lavrov was received today by the Prime Minister of [India] Narendra Modi. Foreign Minister Lavrov briefed the Prime Minister on the situation in Ukraine, including the ongoing peace talks. The Prime Minister The minister reiterated his call for an early end to the violence and expressed India’s readiness to contribute in any way to the peace effort.