Delightful Turkish cuisine promoted in Nigeria

ANKARA (AA) : A taste of Türkiye was brought to Nigeria as the capital Abuja hosted a gastronomic event Thursday as part of international celebrations of Turkish Cuisine Week.

Guests enjoyed a lavish menu of traditional Turkish dishes from Türkiye’s Aegean region at the annual event organized by the Turkish diplomatic mission in Abuja.

Turkish Cuisine Week is being held for the third time across the world under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with support from the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry from May 21-27.

Deputy Ambassador Imdat Karakoc said the event aims to create awareness about the historical and cultural past of Turkish cuisine besides giving people the opportunity to enjoy the diversity and culture of Türkiye.

Attending the event, Nigeria’s Minister of Youth Development Jamila Bio Ibrahim told Anadolu she was looking forward to seeing Turkish food served in Abuja.

“I was really excited, and I couldn’t wait to explore and experience even more Turkish food made by Turkish people,” Ibrahim said.

Chef Bahtiyar Aksu at Fraser Suites Abuja will bring daily Turkaegean menus where fresh vegetables and sustainable foods take center stage for cuisine enthusiasts in Nigeria.

Top on the menu was Tarhana soup, stuffed green peppers, vegetable patties, gözleme, prawn guvec (casserole), Izmir kofte, fig pudding and Datca almond pudding, while Turkish coffee was also served with Turkish delight.