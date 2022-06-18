Delimitation was a pre-planned ploy to disempower Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): The delimitation exercise in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was just a formality as giving more seats to the Hindu-majority Jammu region was preplanned ploy of the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government.

An analysis by Kashmir Media Service citing political experts says that the so-called delimitation exercise was part of Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government, nefarious plan to further disfranchise and disempower the Kashmiri Muslims. It says, the Modi regime removed the barrier to disempower the Kashmiri Muslims by revoking Article 370 and delimitation in IIOJK was BJP’s sinister plot to install a Hindu chief minister in the Muslim-majority territory.

“BJP’s real aim of installing Hindu CM in IIOJK is to legitimize and legalize its illegal actions of 5 August 2019. Delimitation Commission has redrawn constituencies in a way to serve Hindutva-driven agenda in IIOJK. Redrawing of constituencies in IIOJK was always meant to further stage-manage so-called assembly polls,” it says. Redrawing electoral boundaries is yet another step of colonizing Kashmir, the analysis says, adding that the purpose of the exercise right from the start was to curtail role of Muslim majority politics in Kashmir. The analysis maintains that Modi has flouted UN resolutions and international laws by redrawing electoral maps in IIOJK. However, it says Modi must remember that no amount of gerrymandering will change the ground reality in Jammu and Kashmir.

