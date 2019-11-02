Demanding PM’s resignation is unconstitutional, undemocratic: Pervaiz Elahi

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker and government negotiating committee’s member Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan is unconstitutional and undemocratic.

Talking about JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ultimatum, Speaker Punjab Assembly expressed that PM Imran Khan has been given five-year mandate, and subjecting institutions to controversry to fulfill political objectives is like playing with the national security. “Maulana is not serving democracy by dragging army into all of it whereas the constitution also does not allow it”, he added.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader continued saying that it was not appropriate for Maulana to say that he won’t be able to control the people when the ultimatum ends because it is JUI-F‘s responsibility.

He went on to say that even army has clarified that it would be better if JUI-F chief reconsiders his statement. “Fazlur Rehman is obliged to follow the agreement” he asserted adding that Azadi March’s caravan has entered into the Islamabad owing to government’s reconciliation policy. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Maulana would not have been allowed to enter the federal capital if it was not for the negotiating committee.

Punjab Assembly Speaker further said that premier Imran Khan has the right to complete his term just like the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N did. “Maulana should respect the mandate of Imran Khan with the same supremacy with which he respected the election mandate of the PPP and the PML-N”, he added.