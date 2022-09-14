Democracy a best weapon to fight injustice: Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Wednesday that democracy is the best weapon for humankind to fight injustice, inequality and polarization.

In his message on the eve of International Day of Democracy, the PPP Chairman said freedom of press and freedom of expression are under attack. Disinformation and harmful rumour-mongering by the vested interests and the elements of anarchy are bigger threats to democratic order, he added.

Bilawal said there is a need for strengthening democratic principles of equality, inclusion and solidarity because the forces of chaos and social disintegration have replaced the mission of dictatorial and autocratic thoughts. He said that PPP has been at the forefront for struggle to accomplish democratic aspirations of the people of Pakistan and its sacrificed its Founder and first-democratically elected Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and first Muslim woman elected Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal pointed out that one-man one-vote was introduced by Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who laid the foundation of plural democracy in Pakistan through a unanimous Constitution of 1973. Dictators attempted to deface the Constitution but President Asif Ali Zardari restored it through great political sagacity. He pledged that his Party and the people of Pakistan stand for more and stronger democracy and called upon the youth to join the mainstream democratic and positive politics instead of falling prey to the venomous propagandas by anarchist elements.

