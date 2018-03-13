Democracy always in danger when PML-N loses says Arif Alvi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Arif Alvi has said that when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lose they call it a conspiracy against the democracy and if they wins that will be called a democratic.

This he said while speaking outside the accountability court on Tuesday. Arif Alvi cancelled all the allegations for forming an alliance with Pakistan Peoples Party during the elections for Senate chairman and deputy chairman and adding that PTI only supported the panel during the Senate elections and rejected all the claims of alliance with the PPP.

Alvi added that these tactics of befooling the people are not working anymore and the people knows their reality now and the nation cannot be duped anymore.

He further added that the party will also register an FIR against prime minister’s son for attacking PTI MNA in Senate.

On Monday, Sadiq Sanjrani secured 57 votes out of possible 103 votes and was administered the oath by presiding officer Sardar Yaqub Khan.

