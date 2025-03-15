Democracy in Pakistan gradually moving forward, says NA Speaker

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that democracy in Pakistan is gradually moving forward.

As the custodian of the House, he has always ensured impartiality in its proceedings, he asserted.

During a meeting with a delegation from Harvard University’s Students’ Association, the Speaker briefed the students on Pakistan’s perspective regarding national, regional, and global affairs.

He emphasised that the opposition has been given more time in parliamentary discussions than the government. He also highlighted that he took an independent stance on production orders, going beyond conventional practices.

Referring to past political events, he noted that in 2017, a sitting Prime Minister was disqualified for not receiving a salary from his son.

He pointed out that even today, a major opposition party continues to label the government as illegitimate on social media.

Ayaz Sadiq remarked that while the opposition occupies key positions in Parliament, including Leader of the Opposition, Public Accounts Committee, and heads of various standing committees, Pakistan’s actual image is often misrepresented online. He asserted that Pakistan’s reality can only be understood by experiencing the country firsthand.

Discussing security challenges, he warned that Pakistan continues to face grave threats from terrorism, with Afghanistan serving as a haven for terrorist groups. He cautioned that the flames of terrorism in Pakistan could spread to other countries in the region.

However, he expressed confidence in Pakistan’s security forces, who remain steadfast in their fight against terrorism.

The Speaker underscored the heavy toll Pakistan has paid in the war against terrorism, with over 90,000 lives lost. He also noted that terrorist groups are now using modern weapons left behind by the U.S. in Afghanistan.

He further stated that Pakistan aspires to maintain friendly relations with its neighbors. He highlighted that Pakistan has long carried the burden of hosting 4.6 million Afghan refugees, demonstrating its commitment to humanitarian responsibility.