Democrats confront WH over lack of AAPI cabinet representation

WASHINGTON DC (Ax-ios): Two Democratic senators of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage confronted a senior White House official Monday night over the absence of AAPI representation in President Biden’s Cabinet, three Senate aides familiar with the call tell Axios.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), backed up by Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), leveled the complaint to deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillion during a Zoom call between the White House and the Senate Democratic Caucus.

Hours earlier, Biden finalized the permanent secretaries of the 15 executive departments when the Senate confirmed former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as Labor secretary.

Duckworth noted that the Cabinet lacks a single AAPI member, according to three Senate Democratic aides briefed on the call. Hirono backed her up.

The discussion follows last week’s mass shooting in Georgia and national calls to address AAPI discrimination, racism and targeting. But from the start of his administration Biden has faced calls to include more Asian Americans at top levels of his administration, including as Cabinet secretaries.

Vice President Kamala is the first woman, African A-merican and Asian Ame-rican to hold that position. Biden’s U.S. Trade Repre-sentative Katherine Tai is also Asian American. Neit-her positions are considered Cabinet secretaries.

O’Malley brought these points up during the call in response to Duckworth’s concerns, and spoke about the administration’s commitment to fighting hate against the Asian American community, two sources briefed on the call said.